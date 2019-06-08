Rushabh Dhruv June 08 2019, 4.48 pm June 08 2019, 4.48 pm

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday's debut in Bollywood is much talked about. Her first film, Student Of The Year 2, hit the screens on May 10 and earned mixed reviews from the audience and earned decent numbers at the box office. Her debut may not have been great but she has impressed many with her 'always ready to speak' attitude. Be it during interviews or even answering a few twisted questions, Ananya has always been vocal. However, the actor was recently called a 'liar' by some girls who claimed to be her schoolmates. They shared on social media that Panday lied about her admission to international universities, stating she never applied to one.

The backlash for Ananya came earlier this month via an Instagram account after she reportedly spoke about her education in an interview. "I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true," Ananya was quoted saying. But her so-called classmates stated the opposite and said that she has been lying all this while. Now, reacting to the fake admission saga, she took to Instagram and shared her admission letter by USC University of Southern California. She penned a long post and said "I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. " She could not go abroad for further studies because she had started working on her debut film.

With all the evidence, the controversy can now be put to rest.