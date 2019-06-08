Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday's debut in Bollywood is much talked about. Her first film, Student Of The Year 2, hit the screens on May 10 and earned mixed reviews from the audience and earned decent numbers at the box office. Her debut may not have been great but she has impressed many with her 'always ready to speak' attitude. Be it during interviews or even answering a few twisted questions, Ananya has always been vocal. However, the actor was recently called a 'liar' by some girls who claimed to be her schoolmates. They shared on social media that Panday lied about her admission to international universities, stating she never applied to one.
The backlash for Ananya came earlier this month via an Instagram account after she reportedly spoke about her education in an interview. "I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This a dream come true," Ananya was quoted saying. But her so-called classmates stated the opposite and said that she has been lying all this while. Now, reacting to the fake admission saga, she took to Instagram and shared her admission letter by USC University of Southern California. She penned a long post and said "I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. " She could not go abroad for further studies because she had started working on her debut film.
I didn’t want to do this. I didn’t feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They've been getting out of hand, and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they’re claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) - I'm sure they aren’t because I’ve grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that. It's never okay to bully anyone - creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people’s lives. So please be loving, positive and kind. ❤ (PS - my father’s real name is Suyash and I blurred out my address for security reasons)
With all the evidence, the controversy can now be put to rest.
Earlier, Ananya's father Chunky had told IANS he wasn't aware of the social media buzz around his daughter's education. "Yes, she got into two universities but did not go because she got the film... I don't think she will be going to university now. She will be working in Bollywood now," he said.