Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 12.00 am July 11 2019, 12.00 am

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday's debut in Bollywood was much talked about. Her first film, Student Of The Year 2, had made it to the screens on May 10 and earned mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. While the movie fared poorly at the box office, Ananya's acting prowess, as well as outspoken nature, helped her gain a huge fanbase. Be it during the interviews or even answering a few twisted questions, the babe has never shied away from speaking right. In her latest interview with an entertainment portal, Panday was at her candid best and spoke about how she is okay with the paparazzi culture.

The one film old actor who is on a constant radar of the shutterbugs told Hindustan Times that she has no problem with the constant media frenzy. "I think they are doing their job as well. When I decided to get into films I signed up for this. I am nice to them and say hi to them. A smile goes a long way (laughs). I am still living my normal 20-year-old life, so it's fine," she said.

View this post on Instagram looked into his eyes and found my favourite colour 🖤 A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 28, 2019 at 5:03am PDT

Upon being asked about receiving applauds from many celebrities for her first film, she said, "I've been waiting for this moment my entire life. Now, it has finally happened. People have been congratulating me personally - Shah Rukh [Khan] sir called me so did [filmmakers] Zoya Akhtar and Siddharth Roy Kapur. These are the people that have looked up to all my life and am dying to work with."

Meanwhile, the Student of the Year 2 star recently launched her own Digital Social Responsibility initiative called So+ (pronounced as So Positive) on the account of World Social Media Day. Elaborating on the same, it's an initiative to recognise cyberbullying as a genuine problem in India and to come up with methods to tackle it.