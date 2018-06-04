Ananya Panday faces a scare on the sets of Student of the Year 2

Ananya Panday is set to make her debut in Bollywood in her upcoming film Student of the Year 2. The actress was in for a scare after she met with an accident on the sets in Dehradun. Along with her co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, Ananya is working on the first schedule of SOTY2.

Reports in the DNA say Ananya was shooting a car sequence and she was at the wheels when she lost control and rammed into a tree. “Ananya had to drive a car for one of the scenes. She’s a good driver, but something went wrong and she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree,” a source told the daily.

Fortunately, Ananya managed to escape unhurt in the mishap. The source mentioned that the team took precautions before the scene and safety gears were in place. “All the safety gears were in place and nothing happened to Ananya. She didn’t even get a scratch,” the source added.

SOTY2 is produced by Dharma Productions and is a sequel to the Karan Johar directed SOTY, which starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavna Panday. Meanwhile SOTY2 will be Tiger Shroff’s second film in 2018, after Baaghi 2, in which he starred opposite Disha Patani.