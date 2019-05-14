Ananya Panday had none other than Shah Rukh Khan as her cheerleader

Ranjini Maitra May 14 2019, 12.56 pm May 14 2019, 12.56 pm

Ananya Panday's Bollywood debut took place only a few days ago, but she has been under the spotlight for a long time now. Ananya, as she says, loved performing ever since she was a kid, and was not alone in this adventure. Accompanying her for the impromptu dance sessions would be Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor. A lineup of pretty ladies! In a conversation with Filmfare, Ananya recalled her good, old days.

“When I was younger, Suhana, Shanaya and I would imitate them (our mothers). We were always ready to perform. Our parents wouldn’t even need to ask us to dance at a party. They would just say ‘D’ and we would start dancing," said the youngster who is now a legit Bollywood star. While her first film Student Of The Year 2 has received mixed reviews, we have to agree that she always gets her dance moves right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Apr 11, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

She also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan has been a constant motivator and would even participate in the madness! “We have done some really weird things. Shah Rukh (Khan) sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say, 'Look what they did'," she added. It was indeed so sweet of SRK to accompany the children as they lived their passion!

Out of the trio, the other two women are also proceeding towards life in showbiz. Much has been said and assumed about Suhana's Bollywood debut. But guess there's still some time for it as she wants to go to a film school and learn acting. Shanaya, on the other hand, seems to be more interested in life behind the camera and has begun working as an assistant director already!

Ananya will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh alongside rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.