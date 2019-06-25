Darshana Devi June 25 2019, 11.06 pm June 25 2019, 11.06 pm

Star-kids in Bollywood keep coming and going. While some fail to leave a mark, the rest end up garnering humongous fan bases in no time, like Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday. The pretty lady is just one film old but is already enjoying stardom which is almost equal to a Bollywood biggie. Every now and then she is spotted in lunch dates or public events and her ‘papped’ pictures make her fans go nuts the moment they hit the internet. Well, her glam avatar and svelte body may make netizens go crazy about her, but did you know that the super fit actor is a big-time foodie too? Her latest Instagram post is proof of that.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Ananya shared two pictures which see her dazzling in a pink outfit. It’s a strapless outfit, which the actor complemented with a big belt, wavy curls and bold pink lipstick. She also went for mismatched earrings to team up her outfit, shelling out some major fashion goals. But, it’s her caption that deserves all the attention. One of the pictures shows her flashing a wide smile while the other has her donning an intense look. She described both the pictures as ‘post vs pre butter chicken mood’.

Take a look at Ananya’s post here:

post vs. pre butter chicken mood 🤪🍗❣️ pic.twitter.com/1i85UMZxUX — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) June 25, 2019

Well, her love for butter chicken is a known fact to all. Sharing her obsession with the much-loved Indian cuisine, she earlier said in an interview, "Butter chicken and cheese naan. I am going to get a tattoo of that in another language so people don't understand what it means. I'll tell them it means the word ‘mum’ or ‘beautiful’ or something."