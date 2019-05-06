Ananya Panday is in no mood to be a kebab mein haddi between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 4.49 pm May 06 2019, 4.49 pm

Kartik Aaryan is clearly in demand. Ever since he delivered his first 100-crore film Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety, we hear he is being pretty much chased by filmmakers. In fact, Karan Johar was rumouredly almost set to bring him on board for a film, until the actor quoted a humungous amount as his remuneration, which irked Karan. But the 'demand' isn't limited to films. Rumours of Kartik going around with starlet Ananya Panday are doing the rounds for the longest time now. At the same time, we all know that Sara Ali Khan finds Kartik really cute and would even like to go on a date with him.

Sara's confession came when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 6 alongside dad Saif Ali Khan. Ananya, when asked about it earlier, said she would like to tag along Sara and Kartik's date. Just when we though that's an adorable outcome of possessiveness, she has changed her mind. "I may look like a haddi, but I don't want to be a kabab mein haddi, so I'll just let them go on their own," she told an entertainment portal.

Sara is not at all bothered with Kartik and Ananya's equation, though. "I find Kartik cute... I finding him cute, it's a Sara-Sara thing. So how does it matter if he finds some other person whose name starts with and ends with A cute? That's good for him," she recently told Filmfare, when asked about it.

Quite funnily, Kartik has a film lined up with each of these two! He is paired with Ananya in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal, a sequel of Love Aaj Kal, brings him together with Sara for the very first time.