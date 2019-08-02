Antara Kashyap August 02 2019, 11.36 am August 02 2019, 11.36 am

Actor Ananya Panday got her dream debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actor is now making good use of the platform given to her and has launched a campaign called So+ (So Positive) which raises awareness against cyberbullying and helps teenagers and young adults to deal with the menace. The initiative came after Panday was exposed to a world where she was constantly under the harsh spotlight, scrutinised and trolled on the internet. Now she has kick-started her campaign from Isabella Thoburn College, Lucknow.

Taking to Instagram, she shared glimpses of her campaign's first public event. The actor also thanked the students and the teachers in the college who enthusiastically voiced their support for her campaign. Ananya was dressed in white, and her T-shirt read "The Revolution is Female" which was an apt choice for the occasion. According to statistics, 37% of Indian teens are cyberbullied, making the country the highest-ranking in terms of kids cyberbullied. Women also tend to be more prone to body shaming, trolling and overall nasty comments on the internet. Hence it is great on Ananya's part to have kick-started her campaign in an all-girls college.

Check out the Instagram post below:

The actor is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is the remake of 1978 film of the same name featuring Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjita Kaur, and Vidya Sinha. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Pati, Patni Aur Woh is slated to release on December 6, 2019.