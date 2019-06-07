Ranjini Maitra June 07 2019, 11.45 pm June 07 2019, 11.45 pm

Kartik Aaryan is much in demand, we tell you. It is not just about the huge female fan following that he cherishes or all the mischevious messages that we assume he keeps receiving. Kartik's rumoured affair with newbie Ananya Panday is being discussed for a while now. On the other hand, nobody can forget Sara Ali Khan's candid confession on Koffee With Karan 6 as to how she would like to go out on a date with Kartik.

Hmm....that's an interesting triangle. Or wait, is there a triangle at all? Ananya says there's none and also says it is very 'normal' at her age to have a crush. "There is no triangle! I think, me as a person, I am so young. I’m 20 and it’s normal to have a crush. I’m very open about my feelings and I’m very open about the people I have crushes on. But I’m so young, I think my crushes change also all the time. So I think it’s just fun, everyone is having fun," she was quoted as saying.

Very interestingly, Ananya had once opined that she would like to tag along Sara and Kartik if they went out on a date. "Yeah, so I want to go on that date where Sara and he are going," she said on KWK.

What's funny is, both these girls are paired with Kartik for their ongoing films. Ananya, who debuted with Student Of The Year 2, will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Sara, on the other hand, is working on Aaj Kal with Kartik. The film is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.