Rushabh Dhruv July 22 2019, 11.37 pm July 22 2019, 11.37 pm

Ananya Panday, who made her big Bollywood debut earlier this year alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in Student of the Year 2, is now gearing up for her next, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Apart from her acting prowess, the girl also made it to the headlines for her honesty and sensibility. Ask her anything and she'll make sure to give you the best answer, without being diplomatic. Having said that, as other Bollywood stars, even Ananya gets trolled for various reasons. But the girl has been strong and paid no heeds to negativity. Now, in a recent interview, Panday talked about how her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor always have each other's back.

Ananya revealed how Shanaya, Suhana and she support each other when trolled or bullied. She said, “Suhana, Shanaya and I have grown up together and are practically of the same age. So whenever trolling or bullying happens, we three have each other back. We can count on each other during our lows. I am lucky because they are always with me no matter what.” What a trio, indeed a girl gang for life!

Have a look at the picture featuring the three girls below:

View this post on Instagram 💫👽 out of this world 👽🚀 #SpaceCadet A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 13, 2019 at 6:47am PDT

When talking about the kind of trolling Ananya faced at the time of her debut film, she said, “You can’t change who your parents are, and I would never want to do that. I am so proud of my dad. While I was promoting SOTY 2, I noticed that people used to ask about nepotism, and Tiger (Shroff) used to tell me ‘just let your work do that talking’. Once your film is out then they are not looking at you as someone’s daughter or son, they look at you as an actor. Being a star kid, I don’t want to complain. I am lucky and super blessed. Yes, there is a negative side of comparison and trolling, but there are so many positive aspects to it and I just want to focus on that."

Meanwhile, Ananya is currently in Lucknow shooting with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, for their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, it is the remake of 1978 original starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta. Ananya will next be seen romancing Ishan Khatter in a love story that is being bankrolled by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.