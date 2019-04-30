Ananya Panday reveals how Suhana Khan reacted to the trailer of Student Of The Year 2

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 10.13 pm April 30 2019, 10.13 pm

Chunky Panday’s darling daughter Ananya Panday is all over the internet, thanks to her big debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. However, if there’s any other reason behind Ananya frequently hitting our news feeds, it is her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Their girl gang, including Sanjay Kapoor’s little girl Shanaya, has been inseparable since their childhood. From hanging out together to vacationing amid some beautiful locales, their antics have always been the talk of the town.

In a conversation with in.com, Ananya opened up on how Suhana reacted to her performance in Student Of The Year 2 and gave us a hint about her acting debut. Panday said, “She (Suhana Khan) was really happy when she first saw me in the trailer of Student Of The Year 2. We are sisters and we don't have serious talks, so no word of advice from my end to her but she's going to the New York City for her acting course and I am sure she will do well when she makes her debut.”

Check out a picture of Ananya Panday with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor here:

View this post on Instagram Doesn’t get much better than this ☝🏻 #CharliesAngels A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

Well, that’s not about it. Ananya further requested all the filmmakers to consider her girl gang if they plan to make a film on ‘three best friends’ in near future, “If any director is planning to make a film on three best friends, please cast me, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan.” All the Bollywood filmmakers, are you listening?

Further, Ananya opened up on her big ticket to Bollywood, she said, “I am a filmy baccha and I always wanted to do it (act in films). When we were kids, we used to play all ‘acting’ games and that is the little bit of acting course I did. Karan offered me this film, I went through the audition and got the role.” Luck girl!

Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film will make it to the big screens on May 10, 2019.