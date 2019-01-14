Ananya Panday roped in for the remake of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ opposite Kartik Aaryan?

It was only recently when news of Kartik Aaryan being cast in the remake of BR Chopra’s cult classic, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ was doing the rounds. The actor is all set to play the role of the ‘pati’, originally played by Sanjeev Kumar, in the film. Now, according to the sources mentioned in a news daily’s report, Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya Panday has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan to play the character of Ranjeeta Kaur, aka ‘Woh’.

The source said, “Ananya has been signed on for the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake, which is being produced by Juno Chopra. She will essay the role that was portrayed by Ranjeeta Kaur in the original. The idea is to make it a modern version of the classic with a young cast. The makers wanted someone cute as well as glamorous for the part and she fit the bill. When the script was narrated to her, she was in splits and gave bulk dates, almost immediately.”

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh was a humorous take on the extra-marital affair. Its premise revolved around the tragically hilarious situations faced by a married man who tries to have an affair with his secretary and is later caught by his wife. Reportedly, the director of the film, Mudassar Aziz and producer Juno Chopra, are planning to adapt the remake according to contemporary times and are keen on having a different climax for the remake. The search for its second leading lady is on after which the makers are going to drop an official announcement.

Well, both Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Pandey were recently spotted post a dinner date, giving rise to speculations of them seeing each other. It will be interesting to see this hot-chemistry brewing on the big screen.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his forthcoming film, Luka Chuppi opposite Kriti Sanon. Ananya is all set for her grand debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.