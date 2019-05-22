Ananya Panday shares a throwback picture to wish bestie Suhana Khan a very happy birthday!

Rushabh Dhruv May 22 2019, 12.16 pm May 22 2019, 12.16 pm

Chunky Panday’s darling daughter Ananya Panday is all over the internet, thanks to her big debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2. However, if there’s any other reason behind Ananya frequently hitting our news feeds, it is her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Their girl gang, including Sanjay Kapoor’s little girl Shanaya, has been inseparable since their childhood. From hanging out together to vacationing in some beautiful locales, their antics have always been the talk of the town. On Wednesday, as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana turned a year old, star kid Ananya took us down the memory lane.

Wishing her bestie on her birthday, SOTY 2 babe Ananya took to her Instagram account and teased fans with an 'old is gold' photo featuring Suhana, Shanaya and herself. In the picture, the trio is seen posing like Charlie's Angels along with toy guns in their hands. Ananya shared the photo with a fun caption and wrote, "happiest bday to my littlest baby with the biggest heart We love u Sueeeee #CharliesAngels #MajorThrowback." The photo speaks volumes about the bond the girls share and we are totally loving it. Not to miss, birthday girl's Suhana's expression in the picture. *hehe*

Have a look at the cute throwback picture shared by Ananya Panday on Suhana Khan's birthday below:

Happy Birthday, Suhana!!

Earlier in a conversation with media, Ananya opened up on how Suhana reacted to her performance in Student Of The Year 2 and gave a hint about her acting debut. Panday had said, “She (Suhana Khan) was really happy when she first saw me in the trailer of Student Of The Year 2. We are sisters and we don't have serious talks, so no word of advice from my end to her but she's going to the New York City for her acting course and I am sure she will do well when she makes her debut.”