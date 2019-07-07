Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 5.08 pm July 07 2019, 5.08 pm

Starkids are much talked about these days and there are no two thoughts about it. Among the many, it is Chunky Panday’s darling daughter Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan's princess Suhana Khan, who often go viral on the web. Well, it is a known fact that Ananya and Suhana are childhood buddies and rest is history. Not just the two, their girl gang also includes Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's girl Shanaya. In a nutshell, these three girls have been inseparable since childhood, setting some serious friendship goals for everyone out there. From getting papped in the city while on brunch dates to vacationing abroad, their antics have always been the talk of the town. And, now, Ananya has made a sweet revelation in regards to her relationship with Suhana and Shanaya. At least her latest Instagram post says so.

It so happened that the SOTY 2 actor took to her social media account and shared a monochrome picture of the trio. The picture in question features Ananya, Suhana and Shanaya. Needless to say, the trio looked alluring in their pretty outfits and open tresses. Ananya, in her caption, labeled the two as her family. Aww! However, the highlight of the photo was that it has been clicked by none other than King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, that's true! SRK turned photographer and the result is quite impressive. Ananya captioned her IG post as, "Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familypotrait 📸 @iamsrk. Well, the Charlie's Angels tag in reference here is to the girls WhatsApp group which is named by the same name. Ananya, Suhana and Shanya on the group discuss everything, from industry gossip to boys. Ahem!

Have a look at the picture shared by Ananya below:

View this post on Instagram Charlie’s Angels 🖤 #familyportrait 📸 @iamsrk A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jul 7, 2019 at 2:34am PDT

Meanwhile, Suhana recently graduated from Ardingly College, London and when Ananya was asked when is her BFF going to make her big Bollywood debut, her reply was quite the expected. "Whenever she wants to. She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act," Ananya said in an interview to Zoom TV.