Ananya Panday talks about 'when life gives you lemons'. Like really?

She is a star kid; enough said! Ananya Panday needs no introduction. Chunky Panday's daughter is the new student in Karan Johar's Dharma clan and is quite busy with the shooting of her debut film Student Of The Year 2. Isn't this something every aspiring actor dreams of? Like it is a perfect life, what does one want more? But despite this, here we have the petite lady talking about life-giving lemons.

We all are aware of the proverb 'When life gives you lemons, make a lemonade'. It used to keep one optimistic in difficult times. So what's so difficult in Ananya's life? Well...well...hold your horses. It's nothing as bad as it seems. It's just her dress that speaks of lemons.

Check it out:

When life gives you lemons 🍋😉 A post shared by Ananya 👩🏻‍🎓💫 (@ananyapanday) on Jun 30, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

Got the point? Though the picture is quite cute, the caption is something that seems to be a misfit here.

Honestly, it's too early for you to talk about life giving lemons Ananya, don't you think?

Anyway, talking about Student Of The Year 2, it stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria apart from Ananya. It is the sequel to hit film Student of The Year that launched the successful career of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.