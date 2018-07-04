Ananya Panday's recent look is inspired from father Chunky Panday and she is nailing it

Ananya Panday is all set to make her debut in Karan Johar's upcoming production venture, Student Of The Year 2, later this year. She joins the gang of Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ahaan Shetty who are also waiting to hit the big screen. These star kids have one thing in common and that's massive fan following even before they've proved their worth. Ananya seems to have gained a decent fan following of 368k (and counting) even since her Instagram account went public. She seems to be easing herself into stardom as she shares pictures and videos of her life with the world. The latest one grabbing eyeballs is one from her holiday to the big apple.

She shared an image from NY, one in which she is wearing a colourful outfit. Her bright, multi-coloured, front tie-up top is paired with white shorts. And Ananya has revealed the inspiration behind her look. It's none other than her father, Chunky Panday. Straight out of the 80s! Well, we must admit, she is totally acing this look.

Ananya's calendar seems to be have opened up too after she recently wrapped up a short schedule of SOTY 2 in Dehradun and Mussoorie along with her co-stars, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Given her social media popularity, we're sure her fans cannot wait to see her fare well on the big screen.