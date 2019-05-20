Ananya Panday's talent leaves little AbRam Khan in shock, watch video

Darshana Devi May 20 2019, 5.30 pm May 20 2019, 5.30 pm

Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is just one film old but already has a lot of limelight on her. Be it for her acting prowess or her fashion statement, the actor has become the talk of the town. Although her debut film Student Of The Year 2 could not impress the audience much, it won’t be wrong to call her one of the tinsel town favourites. It looks like her talent has now won the heart of a special person. It’s none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan.

In an adorable video put up by Ananya, the actor is seen attempting the Gorlin sign. FYI, it’s a task of touching the tip of your nose with your tongue, at which Ananya is a pro! The video sees the actor teaching AbRam to do the same. The latter tries his best to copy the actor but in vain. The little munchkin then runs away and Ananya bursts into laughter. Ananya captioned the video saying that AbRam was shocked with her talent!

Take a look at Ananya’s video here:

You must be aware that Ananya shares a strong bond with SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, as well. In a recent interview to Filmfare, the actor recalled her good old days with Suhana saying, “When I was younger, Suhana, Shanaya (Kapoor) and I would imitate them (our mothers). We were always ready to perform. Our parents wouldn’t even need to ask us to dance at a party. They would just say ‘D’ and we would start dancing.”

Further adding how Shah Rukh has been her constant motivator, she shared, “We have done some really weird things. Shah Rukh sir always used to encourage us and do photoshoots with us. He would take our videos and make us feel like we are the best actors. He would show them to everyone and say, ‘Look what they did’.”