  3. Bollywood
Ananya Panday's special talent leaves little AbRam Khan in shock, watch video

Bollywood

Ananya Panday's talent leaves little AbRam Khan in shock, watch video

Ananya Khan's latest IG post sees her attempting the Gorlin sign along with AbRam Khan.

back
AbRam KhanAnanya PandayBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh KhanSOTY 2Student of the Year 2Suhana Khan
nextIndia's Most Wanted: Abhishek Bachchan calls Arjun Kapoor's performance 'simmering'

within