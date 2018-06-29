And it's a wrap for Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain starrer Loveratri shooting schedule

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. The newbie will be making his dream debut under Salman Khan Films banner with director Abhiraj Minawala’s Loveratri. Aayush Sharma will be sharing the screen space with model turned actress Warina Hussain.

The Abhiraj Minawala directed film, which was shot extensively in Gujarat and London, wrapped the shoot in London on Friday and leading lady Warina Hussain signaled the film’s wrap in style.

Aayush Sharma too took to Twitter and announce the film’s warp. His post features Warina acting out the final shots of the film’s shoot schedule. Loud cheers by the cast and crew of the film can be heard as the director closes the scene with ‘cut’.

So finally this beautiful journey comes to an end. It's a FILM WRAP for Warina Hussain. Congratulations on completing Loveratri. It's been a pleasure to work with you. Keep smiling and stay mad... All the best!

In an interview recently, Aayush revealed that getting his first film was not easy. “Salman Bhai was very certain that he wouldn’t give me a film till the time he didn’t feel that I’m ready to face the camera. When I decided I wanted to seriously pursue career in films, he told me, ‘Although you were not born into a film family, you will still face the expectations that people have from an actor from a film family.'”

“Salman Bhai put me on a strict training program. I’d train for some 13 hours a day. It would include gymnastics, action, acting, diction, and dance. I trained like this for four years. It was only after four years of rigorous training that finally Abhiraj (Minawala) approached me for Loveratri. He felt I’d be able to do justice to the character. Salman Bhai heard the film’s story and decided that it’s the perfect film for my debut. I was at last lucky enough for an opportunity to face the camera.”

Aayush plays a Gujarati boy while Warina plays his love interest in the film. The film’s trailer received mixed responses from the audiences. The film is all set to hit the theaters on October 5 this year.