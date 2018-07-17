home/ entertainment/ bollywood
And they are back! Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi have one helluva reunion

First published: July 17, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Updated: July 17, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Author: Vinod Talreja

Bigg Boss 11 contestants - Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi had a reunion recently and going by the pictures and videos that have made their way to social media, the trio had one helluva time with each other. While they were inside the Bigg Boss house, they grew close to each other. In fact, it was somewhere because of their strong friendship that the three got so ahead in the game. But you see relationships change inside that house on daily basis. The three of them had their share of ups and downs during the show. Things got so worse that Priyank and Hina didn't even say a proper goodbye to each other when he was eliminated from the show. And after the show came to an end, Luv had maintained a safe distance from both Hina and Priyanka for a long time. But clearly, the three have let the bygones be bygones and are back to being BFFs.

Priyank and Luv are from Delhi and Hina met them when she went there to promote her music video, Bhasoodi. Here are all the videos and pics from Hina, Priyank and Luv's fun reunion:

 

Meanwhile, Hina is said to be confirmed for the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kii 2. This will be her first stint on TV after Bigg Boss. On the other hand, Priyank will be seen in the upcoming web series Puncch Beat.

