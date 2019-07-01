Darshana Devi July 01 2019, 4.55 pm July 01 2019, 4.55 pm

One of the most beautiful actors Bollywood has ever seen, Tabu, manages to leave us spellbound with her exceptional acting skills every time she is onscreen. The stunning lady impressed us with two psychological thrillers in 2018, Missing, which had her sharing the screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and AndhaDhun, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Both brought her critical acclaim, however, Tabu is someone who prefers to keep it low when it comes to her personal life. She recently appeared for a quick chat with Firstpost and made some candid revelations.

During the course of the interview, she went on to narrate an interesting anecdote from her days in college and it is relatable as hell! “I was in Xaviers and I wanted to take the train to college and I lived in Andheri. And my mom and sister had a shock because we have never even taken autos or rickshaws on our own in Hyderabad while growing up. It was a complete no-no. But I really wanted to live that life and I’m really happy that I did that. And I think those years were the best of my life. I really miss those days. I never even missed a single day of college in the rains and the floods,” she said, adding that in the initial days, her mother even used to accompany her to her college.

Tabu shares an interesting anecdote back from her college days

“In the beginning, my mother used to come with me in the local trains. She used to come and wait outside college and I used to be like mummy please!” she added and had a burst of laughter.

She further spoke about the new kind of dishes she discovered after shifting to the city and said, “The bhelpuri was a revelation. We never had that in Hyderabad. We just had food, meals and that’s it. We did not know the existence of fast food and street food and all that!”