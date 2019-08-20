Priyanka Kaul August 20 2019, 4.53 pm August 20 2019, 4.53 pm

It is not unknown for movies in Bollywood to become a hit at the hands of another actor, especially the ones it was not initially intended for. Sriram Raghavan’s crime thriller Andhadhun (2018) comes in the same space. Recently, the director made a big revelation about the casting. During a chat at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the director disclosed that a lot of actors had turned down the role of the blind pianist, which was played perfectly by Ayushmann Khurrana.

The director was quoted as, “A lot of big actors said no to the film. They couldn’t understand how the movie would pan out. At the time, we didn’t have the complete script. And I was like, if they can’t understand it now, then it's fine because they won’t suit the role."

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

As a matter of fact, the director never had Khurrana in his mind to be cast for the role. It was only because of the Badhai Ho actor’s own will to work with the director that made him approach the director and give his shot. In an earlier interview to Indiaexpress.com, the actor had said, “I had gotten to know the one-liner that a blind pianist witnessed a murder. That is quite an oxymoron. So, I was quite fascinated by that and I came to know that Sriram Raghavan is directing this film. Working with him was a part of my bucket list. I always wanted to work with him, so I texted him. This is the first time I texted a director after becoming an established actor. I met him and asked him, ‘why don’t you take an audition of mine?’. Next day, he took my screen test, and we did a couple of scenes. He loved it."