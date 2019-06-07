Priyanka Kaul June 07 2019, 10.47 pm June 07 2019, 10.47 pm

When it comes to impressing us with his talent, Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress. His 2018 critically acclaimed movie AndhaDhun was a massive hit in India and won many hearts. Now, the movie has also managed to win hearts in China. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the black comedy-crime thriller was released on April 3 for the five-day Qingming festival weekend, also called Chinese Memorial Day, in the Middle Kingdom.

While speaking to IANS, Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted as saying, "It is a humbling moment for me and the entire team of Andhadhun that after becoming a blockbuster in India, the film is also a blockbuster in China. Sriram Raghavan is a visionary director and I'm thrilled to see the love his film has been getting. He deserves all the success and more."

The movie has completed a theatrical run of two months in the world's second-largest movie market. The total collection has now reached $46.9 million (Rs 324.85 cr). It has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018 in China, after Sanjay Dutt's and Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat.

The movie is about Akash, a piano player who pretends to be visually-impaired. Circumstances lead him to situations where he is entangled in a number of problems since he witnesses the murder of a famous actor.