Soheib Ahsan July 17 2019, 7.40 pm July 17 2019, 7.40 pm

The one thing that pleases film buffs more than anything is watching the films they love or enjoyed be nominated for a well-deserved award. While these buffs are waiting for IIFA, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has released a list of nominees that just might satisfy them. It includes a number of Bollywood films that received a positive response from the moviegoers. Going by the list, it seems that the films have been picked thoughtfully taking a lot of important points into consideration.

The list includes Sriram Raghavan for AndhaDhun and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy in the best director category. The best actress category includes Tabu for AndhaDhun, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho and Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy. In the best actor category, the nominees are Ayushmann Khurrana for AndhaDhun, Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, Amitabh Bachchan for Badla and Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Lastly, the Best Film category includes AndhaDhun, Gully Boy and Badhaai Ho. Great news, isn't it?

The festival has been held annually for the last ten years. This year it will be held from 8th to 17th August in Melbourne’s Victoria. Earlier this year, it was announced that Gully Boy would be screened at the festival in Zoya’s presence on August 10. Regarding the screening, she had said, “It’s always great to see Indian cinema traveling and transcending across borders. As a filmmaker, it’s a very rewarding experience and more than that, it’s extremely thrilling to see a celebration of Indian films. I’m ecstatic to be invited and to be a part of IFFM 2019 in Melbourne which is a melting pot of cultures. There’s a huge Indian community in Australia and I’m looking forward to taking Gully Boy to Australia for a special screening and extending a discuss on cinema with Australian audiences."