AndhaDhun motion poster: Ayushmann Khurrana brings an intriguing twist to being sightless

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who captures our attention with much shemozzle, and leaves a reverberating impact after. The star’s next film is about to hit the screens soon and he back to wooing fans. The motion poster of his upcoming film AndhaDhun was released by Ayushmann and what's more interesting is the monologue by the man himself. It surely hints that the plot will revolve around the actor's character who is sightless, but has a vision nonetheless. Of course, there is a hint of him being a music enthusiast too.

The tagline piques interest as well. Andhe sirf woh nahi hote jo dekh nahi sakte. Well said. The movie also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte. Fans will have to wait a little longer for more details of this engaging project. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and a Viacom18 production, AndhaDhun is touted to be a thriller and will be hitting the big screens on October 5, this year. The release date of AndhaDhun indicates that it will clash with Salman Khan Productions’ Loveratri, the film that sees Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma make his big screen debut.

Besides this one, Ayushmann will also be seen in Badhaai Ho, where he will share screen space with Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame.