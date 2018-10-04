Andhadhun movie review: An edge-of-the-seat thriller done right

Andhadhun. Quite smartly named. And the Dhun is mellifluous, we must admit. But in an askew way!

Featuring what can be arguably called Ayushmann Khurrana’s strongest performance till date, Andhadhun unfolds in three strikingly different backdrops. One is a lavishly spread residence of a former film-star, the second one is a make-do ashram for the physically handicapped and the third one being a pub. The only common objects are a piano and a blind piano man, curating soulful melody with ease.

And then, fate brings Akash (Ayushmann) to Sophie (Radhika Apte) who is immediately drawn to his spontaneous charm and the soul of an artiste. Just when we think an unusual love story is about to blossom, strikes Tabu, a star-wife who wants to make it big herself. She brings with herself an extra-marital affair, tons of confusion and a brain as sly as a fox. After a nail-biting two and a half hours, we could safely say Sriram Raghavan is Bollywood’s answer for quality thrillers!

This film is an absolutely well-done amalgamation of humour, thrill, romance and some really abruptly dark laughter that usually don't make it to Bollywood films. You can’t really count the number of times that twists take the story forward, but you savour every bit of it. Besides Ayushmann, Tabu has as well served a winning performance, rightly complemented by Manav Vij and Radhika Apte.

But the true winner is Raghavan, along with the high-class screenplay he has churned out. Andhadhun is the best written film in a long time, aptly making space for all its elements, never letting it go overboard, never allowing cheap thrills and always keeping you on the edge of your seats. That’s how thrillers should ideally be, unless we ruin them and turn them into an unnecessarily gory affair.

One can’ help but appreciate how the music is the soul of this film. Not just songs, not just the sequential tunes and definitely not just the mere background score. Raghavan has picked masterpieces from a number of music composers including RD Burman’s and has masterfully incorporated them into his own plot. Hence, the blind musician runs his fingers through the piano, swiftly creating music that enchants. Music, in fact, is the only constant companion of every sequence that needs verbal communication and every scene that does not. Amit Trivedi is an effortless winner here!

Watch Andhadhun for an extremely well-written narration, winning performances and music that will stay with you!