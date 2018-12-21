image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Andhadhun, Stree, Raazi, Padmaavat: Films that impressed us in 2018

Bollywood

Andhadhun, Stree, Raazi, Padmaavat: Films that impressed us in 2018

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   December 21 2018, 1.01 pm
back
AndhadhunBadhaai HoMulkPadmaavatraaziStreeTumbbadYear EnderYear Ender 2018Yearender
nextGovinda birthday special: 5 times Simmba actor Ranveer Singh proved that he’s the new age Chi Chi
ALSO READ

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer AndhaDhun becomes IMDb's top Indian movie of 2018

#MeToo: Radhika Apte opens up on a producer’s abuse of power

Ayushmann Khurrana to be a Dream Girl in his next