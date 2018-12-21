Andhadhun, Stree, Raazi, Padmaavat: Films that impressed us in 2018

2018 has been one of those rare years where the best films of the year does not have any entry of the three big superstars – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. In fact, 2018 is the year that saw the emergence of good, quality driven cinema. The movies that were high on content not only received a lot of love from the critics but also the audience and they worked wonders at the box office. Some of the best films this year were both big-budget extravaganzas like Padmaavat and small intimate but highly relevant ones like Mulk.

As the year comes to an end, here’s a list of Hindi films that made it to our ‘best’ list…

Andhadhun

The highest rated Hindi film on IMDB is also possibly the best film of 2018. This Sriram Raghavan directorial was a mad ride from start to finish. There hasn’t been a greater thriller than this one from Bollywood in recent times. Each and every performance by the star cast - Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan - was first rate. Watch out for the piano and dead body scene. It’s simply brilliant. Poetry in motion.

Stree

The universal hit of the year. Even though there were a couple of horror-comedies, none of them were talked about. Golmaal Again was a blockbuster, but was it really a “horror” comedy? Stree delivered on all the fronts. It had horror and comedy in ample amounts. Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi nailed their acts once again. Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee supported well. Shraddha Kapoor was good too in her mysterious role. Also, thumbs up for a subtle message about women empowerment. Subtle being the key term here.

Badhaai Ho

Another film that left the audience with a sweet aftertaste was Badhaai Ho. There’s got to be something special about a film especially if it continued to make money even after an Aamir Khan movie release, right? Thugs of Hindostan that starred Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif just failed to have any impact on Badhaai Ho at the box office. This slice of life quirky comedy won everyone’s heart with its brilliant writing, laugh out loud dialogues and great performances. Rarely does it happen that a film’s focus is on its supposed supporting cast rather than the traditional main leads. But this film was no regular Bollywood affair and that’s also one of the key reasons for its success. In fact, it was ballsy in a way that it tells us the simple thing – parents too are humans and have sexual desires.

Raazi

Meghna Gulzar’s film about India-Pakistan tension is one of its kind. A never seen before film where Pakistan isn’t a mere enemy. The win for the makers of Raazi is that despite the fact that you know the Pakistani family is working towards defeating India, you end up feeling bad of them. That is the power of solid story telling in a movie. Raazi is a patriotic film without an iota of jingoism.

Mulk

Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk was one of the most relevant film of our times. No film in recent times has come as close to reality as this Anubhav Sinha masterpiece. The last 10 minutes of Mulk is like a crash course in common sense, which is very uncommon these days. Each and every actor in the film was brilliant. Mulk’s a must watch for every Indian because it’s bold, provocative, disturbing and powerful.

Tumbbad

It’s very difficult to classify Tummbad into a particular genre and that’s the beauty of this movie. This Sohum Shah starrer is technically strong and visually stunning. And to add to that it has great performance, a taut screenplay, great storyline and fantastic attention to the detailing. Tumbbad is one of the redefining films of Indian cinema. Who knew a simple tale of greed will turn out to be one of the best films in recent times. Also, the background score is epic.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat braved controversies that came its way and came out on the other side with flying colours. From set designs, background score, cinematography, music, performances, story to execution Padmaavat holds your attention. There is a reason that despite not releasing in three major states, Padmaavat still managed to go past Rs 300 crore club at the box office.

Special mentions:

Manto, Raid, October, 102 Not Out, Karwaan, Pad Man, Sanju, Manmarziyaan,Veere Di Wedding.