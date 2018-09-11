AndhaDhun: Would you go far as Ayushmann Khurrana to prep for a role of a blind pianist?

Ayushmann Khurrana has two interesting films lined up for releases, AndhaDhun and Badhai Ho. The trailer of both the films have been released and have received positive response. In the former, the actor plays the role of a blind pianist. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is a quirky suspense-thriller. Well, to perfect his portrayal of a blind man, Ayushmann visited a blind school for three months.

Talking about it, the actor told IANS, "I wanted to look 100 per cent genuine on screen. It is extremely sensitive to portray someone who is visually impaired and some of the great actors, the world over, have played these characters perfectly with sheer brilliance. I didn't want to let down my director who had faith in me and in my acting skills.”

"I went to a blind school for three months regularly to observe body language, mannerisms, reactions and nuances. Today, when I'm seeing the love that the audience is pouring for the trailer and my character, I feel glad that I put myself through this drill. It was tough and rigorous and needed all the attention in the world to pick such tricky nuances but acting is as much talent as it is attention to detail," he added.

After watching the trailer we can say that Ayushmann has done justice to his character of a blind man. Also starring Tabu and Radhika Apte, AndhaDhun releases on October 5, 2018.