Andhra Pradesh bans New Years festivity in temples; claiming it is not Hindu tradition

The Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust of the Andhra Pradesh Endowments department on Friday issued a circular telling temples not to organise celebrations for January 1. Temples are often decorated for New Years Day and hold special darshans that day. Days after fringe Hindu outfits in Aligarh asked schools not to celebrate Christmas, now, temples in Andhra Pradesh have been asked not to celebrate the New Year’s Eve as it is not part of the Hindu culture.

The circular said that temples spend several lakh rupees of donations on floral decorations and banners for January 1, which was not in accordance with Hindu tradition, according to The Hindu. “Ugadi, the Telugu new year that is celebrated in Chaitra maasam, is in accordance with the Hindu tradition,” the newspaper quoted the Trust’s secretary Chilakapati Vijaya Raghavacharyulu as saying. Ugadi, usually celebrated in spring, marks the start of the Telugu calendar.

Massive arrangements have been made this year too, in view of the year-end rush. Apart from the New Year celebrations, there are other auspicious days like Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 29 and Dwadasi on December 30, for which a large number of devotees will be heading towards the temples.

Meanwhile, taking inspiration from the neighbouring state, ‘Bharata Punarutthana Trust’ has also written a petition to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, saying January 1 should not be celebrated as New Year at any government-administered temple, neither should any temple funds be used for these celebrations.​