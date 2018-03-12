Andhra Pradesh farmer installs Sunny Leone poster as Nazar Suraksha weapon

The people of Banda Kindi Palle village is getting a sunny view every day and any time of the day! The 45-year-old Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy from Nellore district has resorted to a rather unusual technique to keep his crops safe from the ‘evil eye’ of other villagers. The former adult film actress and current Bollywood celeb Sunny Leone now dons a seductive pose in a red bikini amidst his luscious green field, and successfully attracts the attention of all those passing by.

‘To ward off their evil eye’: Andhra farmer puts up Sunny Leone poster to keep crop safe. He says the trick has worked and nobody is looking at his crop now. (@asrao2009)https://t.co/LbeoZzpFNQ — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 13, 2018

The Andhra Pradesh farmer has installed two huge posters of the Indian-American porn-star-turned-Bollywood-actor to protect his chilly, cauliflower and cabbage cultivation. Not just that, the farmer has also scripted a message in Telugu on these hot ‘scarecrow’ posters. “Orey, nannu chusi edavakura (Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me)!”

“This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting the unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago,” Hindustan Times quoted Reddy as saying.

It’s quite common for the superstition-steeped people living in the countryside to use dolls to fight back evil energy. “Year after year, I would suffer losses because of a poor yield. The crops looked healthy for some time, but then something would go wrong,” Reddy told Ahmedabad Times. The strategy was to divert people’s attention from his field and the plan seems to be working for Reddy. “The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now,” he said.

In fact, he doesn’t think that he has breached any indecency law or anyone should find the visual objectionable. “The officials never bother to come to our fields to find out our problems. Why should they have any objection?” he asked.

Needless to say, Twitterati lauded Reddy for his out of the box approach.

Very funny guy but so smart also...! Need to support him he can be a asset for the awesome ideas!! — balbahadur Rawal (@RawalBalbahadur) February 13, 2018

Incredible things happen in incredible India. 😂 — NV (@NV_Handle) February 13, 2018

Not sure about Digital India. But Sunny Leon reached rural areas of India. — Rohit (@_DongreRohit) February 13, 2018