Andhra Pradesh farmer installs Sunny Leone poster as Nazar Suraksha weapon

First published: February 14, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Updated: February 14, 2018 05:02 PM IST | Author: Anirvan Daityari

The people of Banda Kindi Palle village is getting a sunny view every day and any time of the day! The 45-year-old Ankinapally Chenchu Reddy from Nellore district has resorted to a rather unusual technique to keep his crops safe from the ‘evil eye’ of other villagers. The former adult film actress and current Bollywood celeb Sunny Leone now dons a seductive pose in a red bikini amidst his luscious green field, and successfully attracts the attention of all those passing by.

The Andhra Pradesh farmer has installed two huge posters of the Indian-American porn-star-turned-Bollywood-actor to protect his chilly, cauliflower and cabbage cultivation. Not just that, the farmer has also scripted a message in Telugu on these hot ‘scarecrow’ posters. “Orey, nannu chusi edavakura (Hey, don’t cry or feel jealous of me)!”

“This year, I have a good crop on 10 acres. This has been attracting the unnecessary attention of villagers and passersby. To ward off their evil eye, I thought of this idea of putting up the big flax poster of Sunny Leone a couple of days ago,” Hindustan Times quoted Reddy as saying.

It’s quite common for the superstition-steeped people living in the countryside to use dolls to fight back evil energy. “Year after year, I would suffer losses because of a poor yield. The crops looked healthy for some time, but then something would go wrong,” Reddy told Ahmedabad Times. The strategy was to divert people’s attention from his field and the plan seems to be working for Reddy. “The trick has worked. Nobody is looking at my crop now,” he said.

In fact, he doesn’t think that he has breached any indecency law or anyone should find the visual objectionable. “The officials never bother to come to our fields to find out our problems. Why should they have any objection?” he asked.

Needless to say, Twitterati lauded Reddy for his out of the box approach.

