Angad Bedi has this to say on rumoured ex-GF Nora Fatehi’s shocking remark about him!

On May 10 this year, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony and let the world know, with a social media post. Everybody was shocked and surprised because no one saw this coming. Anyway, the couple who is enjoying their honeymoon phase, are also in the news for his alleged closeness to Nora Fatehi before Neha Dhupia.

There were incessant reports of them being a couple as they used to share pictures together, but, unfortunately they had a breakup and Angad soon started dating Neha. Nora, who is in the news thanks to her song, Dilbar from the upcoming film, Satyamev Jayate was asked about Angad and Neha’s marriage in a recent interview. But she refused to acknowledge him as she said, “Who is Angad? I don’t even know who Angad Bedi is. I never dated him, so I don’t know what you’re talking about. I have nothing to say about his wedding since I’ve never met him and I don’t care what’s happening in his married life.”

Now, it’s Angad’s time to respond and holding a very diplomatic stand, the actor told News18, “I’m nobody to comment on anybody’s body of work or what they feel about any situation. All I want to look forward to is a good future in cinema. I’m actually more focused on the fact that I target better makers to work with and I want to go in that direction. I want to make a lot of time for my loving wife and hopefully, I have a better future as far as my work is concerned and that is the priority for me right now.”

Ahh, okay, the reply is pretty evasive. Angad is clearly choosing to stay afar from this entire situation.