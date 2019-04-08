Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shares his first look

Divya Ramnani April 08 2019, 2.53 pm April 08 2019, 2.53 pm

Not very long ago, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan returned to India after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. The Karwaan actor resided in London for almost a year, staying away from the world of showbiz. Ever since, fans waited to see him on the silver screens with bated breaths. Say no more! Now, a fit and fine Irrfan Khan is back to his roots and on the sets of his forthcoming film, Angrezi Medium. It is a sequel to his 2017 hit - Hindi Medium. Shooting for the same has kick-started with a bang.

On Friday, the makers took to social media and shared glimpses from the film’s mahurat shot. The pictures had Irrfan Khan posing with the team of Angrezi Medium. Adding to your excitement, the actor himself has now shared his first look from the film and assured fans that he is back to entertain everyone. In the picture shared by Irrfan Khan, we could see him posing outside his sweets shop from the film. Dressed up in a yellow t-shirt and brown pants, Khan gave us desi feels. Turns out that his name in the film is Mr Champakji, who runs a sweets shop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar (GMB). We are so pumped up for this one!

Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. While Radhika will be seen as Irrfan’s daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the role of his wife. Reportedly, it has been titled as Angrezi Medium because the film’s premise will revolve around Irrfan’s daughter going to the US for further studies.

A source close to the film’s production revealed, “The film is now targeting global including those who go to the US for higher education and don't have English as their first language. The film will not just address the issues of Hindi medium students in the US but also those of the students from other countries who face trouble fitting into a system where English is the primary spoken language.” The film is being helmed by Homi Adjania.