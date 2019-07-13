Fans of Irrfan Khan, since a long time, have been waiting to witness his magic on the silver screens. The superstar, who returned to India in April post months of treatment in the US, will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. Not just this, Bollywood fans got another reason to cheer as B-town beauty Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in to star opposite the actor. It was on Thursday when the film's director announced its wrap through a very heart-touching post, on his Instagram story.
Looks like Homi cannot get over the memories of the film, as he has shared another post on IG, which sees him along with ace actor Irrfan Khan. In the post, Homi and Irrfan were clicked amid a candid moment, where the latter is seen hugging Adajania with a sad expression. Maybe, the picture is from the last day of the shooting and so that mood. The Cocktail director, in his post, also mentioned in the caption how he made Angrezi Medium happen even after knowing the odds. Further, he also tagged Irrfan as a 'decent' and an 'incredible' actor in his heartfelt long post. We understand your sentiments, Homi!
Have a look at the photo shared by Homi featuring Irrfan Khan below:
View this post on Instagram
I wanted to do this film knowing it would be against the odds. I wanted to do it for all the wrong reasons to make a film but they just seemed so right and still do. It’s been an emotional roller coaster more than anything else and I know how hard it’s been for everyone. Irrfan Khan, you are incredible ... and you’re a decent actor as well 😂. I love you more than I know how to say. Thank you to my crew and cast for not letting the odds stack up against us. I truly believe that our collective positivity and celebration of life allowed us this. Regardless of this film’s fate, it’s shown me a lighter way of being and I’ll always cherish this. 😊🙏 #itsawrap #angrezimedium #adioslondon @irrfan #iflifegivesyoulemonsgrabsometequila 📷 @harjeetsphotography @maddockfilms 🙏 #dineshvijan
A post shared by Homi Adajania (@homster) on
Well, looks like not just Homi, even Kareena is in awe to work in Irrfan Khan. "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film," Kareena had earlier told PTI,
The movie is slated for a release on April 24 next year.Read More