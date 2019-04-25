Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 10.03 pm April 25 2019, 10.03 pm

Right after Irrfan Khan returned to India, his work for Angrezi Medium began in full swing. Just recently, we reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined the cast of the film. Besides Irrfan and Kareena, the film also stars Pataakha actor Radhika Madan and the cast and the crew is currently in Udaipur shooting the film. On Thursday, we got a new sneak peek from the sets. It’s a picture of the team Angrezi Medium posing for a happy picture.

The picture sees Irrfan in the avatar of his character, Champakji that he earlier revealed through a Twitter post. In the picture, Irrfan is seen donning a kurta-pyjama and teamed it with a pair of round glares. Radhika, on the other hand, is wearing a top with blue jeans and has teamed up her outfit with oval spectacles. Is that her look from her film? The two are surrounded by the rest of the crew members.

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and team pose for a happy picture

It was on Friday that Kareena’s character in the film was revealed and we were surprised to note that Bebo will essay a cop in the film. Speaking about her role, producer Dinesh Vijan said, “Kareena is a great addition to our franchise! Angrezi medium is a very special film, and I’m excited that she’s going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchisees to come, and she’s perfect for it,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

“Here she plays a cop, a role she’s actually never done before! We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her,” he added.

The film is a sequel to Hindi Medium, released in 2017, which starred Irrfan opposite Saba Qamar. It’s being helmed by Homi Adajania.