Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, pics inside

Divya Ramnani April 05 2019, 12.04 pm April 05 2019, 12.04 pm

Ever since Irrfan took a break from films after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, fans eagerly awaited his comeback on the silver screen. Say no more! The gentleman has recovered well and is now back to where he belongs – on the sets of his upcoming film! The versatile Irrfan Khan has started shooting for Angrezi Medium, touted as a sequel to his 2017 film, Hindi Medium. The makers of the film took to their social media accounts and shared glimpses from the sets, leaving all the Irrfan fans excited!

One of the pictures had Irrfan Khan along with Deepak Dobriyal, Homi Adjania and Dinesh Vijan among others as they held the clapperboard for the film’s muharat shoot. Angrezi Medium, which has been kicked-off in Jaipur, is going to be directed by Homi Adjania, known for Cocktail. Dinesh Vijan, on the other hand, will be producing the film under his production house Maddock films. Reportedly, it has been titled as Angrezi Medium because the film’s premise will revolve around Irrfan’s daughter going to the US for further studies.

It is being speculated that Radhika Madan will play his daughter’s role whereas Bebo will be seen as his wife. A source close to the film’s production revealed, “The film is now targeting global including those who go to the US for higher education and don't have English as their first language. The film will not just address the issues of Hindi medium students in the US but also those of the students from other countries who face trouble fitting into a system where English is the primary spoken language.”

It was only recently when Irrfan Khan returned from the US after undergoing treatment for his illness. The actor also penned a heartfelt note, in order to express his gratitude for fans. On that note, welcome back, Irrfan!