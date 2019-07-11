Rushabh Dhruv July 11 2019, 11.56 pm July 11 2019, 11.56 pm

Right after Irrfan Khan returned to India back in April, he started shooting for Angrezi Medium, in full swing. Also quite recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, joined the film's cast. Besides Irrfan and Kareena, the film also stars Pataakha actor Radhika Madan. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 hit film, Hindi Medium which starred Irrfan, Saba Qamar and Amrita Singh in key roles. Now going by the latest update, it's a wrap for this Irrfan and Kareena starrer. Taking to his Instagram account, the director of the film, Homi Adajania thanked the entire cast and crew with a moving post. Homi in his post mentioned how the filming of Angrezi Medium was been 'uncertain' as well as 'positive'. Homi Adajania made his directorial debut with Being Cyrus, an English-language psychological drama. He followed this with the commercially successful Hindi-language romantic comedy Cocktail.

Have a look at the filmmaker's emotional post below:

Also a while back, the much-awaited look of Kareena Kapoor Khan fromAngrezi Medium was out which saw her in a cop avatar. Bebo looked kick-ass in the same where she was seen donning casuals, with minimal makeup and a police badge clipped onto her waist. "Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come and she's perfect for it," producer of the film Dinesh Vijan earlier said.

Talking about featuring in Angrezi Medium, opposite Irrfan, Kareena had earlier told PTI, "It is a small part and I did not want to miss the opportunity to be working with Irrfan Khan. That box needed to be ticked in my career that I had the pleasure of working with him, whether it is two scenes or three or more. As an artiste one gets to learn so much when you are part of a good film."