Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Irrfan Khan’s wife, Radhika Madan confirms accidentally

Rushabh Dhruv April 07 2019, 9.29 pm April 07 2019, 9.29 pm

Actor Irrfan Khan, who had taken a break from acting after being diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour last year, is back on sets. He started shooting for Angrezi Medium on Friday. The hoopla about Irrfan shooting for the film, which is a sequel to his 2017 hit movie Hindi Medium, had started when Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport. On Friday, producer Dinesh Vijan released a photograph that confirmed Irrfan's return to work. The image had Vijan, director Homi Adajania, actor Deepak Dobriyal, cinematographer Anil Mehta and Irrfan posing in a single frame.

Now the producer of Angrezi Medium has spilt beans about Irrfan Khan’s first day at work and has expressed how he felt when he saw Irrfan back on the sets. Dinesh said, “It was a surreal feeling. Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the best actors in the country. When he gave his first shot everyone around got emotional. For me, it was one of those life-defining moments working with him again after Hindi Medium. Having him and Homi together was something all three of us have always wanted.” When quizzed about what was Irrfan's emotional quotient to be back to work, Dinesh replied, "No Irrfan was his usual self. Wry humour, crackling one-liners and back on his own turf. Deepak and his improvisations brought the house down. It was like the first day of Hindi Medium."

What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! 🎬 Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania, DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/ANlJh1uX3x — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) April 5, 2019

Not just this, Dinesh Vijan also revealed a lot about the plot of the film serving us some spoilers. While it was in Hindi Medium that Irrfan Khan played the character of Raj Batra, a Delhi based businessman with a saree showroom, in its sequel, he plays Champak from Udaipur who is in the mithai (sweets) business. As Dinesh reveals, actor Deepak Dobriyal plays Irrfan's brother and both of them inherit a 100-year-old sweet business and are rivals. But there's a twist to the tale, as a distant cousin, Manu Rishi also owns the biggest sweet shop which automatically adds to the rivalry within the family.

"The first scene we shot with both Irrfan and Deepak trying to woo a foreign tourist in their toota phoota English. It was a riot," Dinesh said. "Radhika Madan is playing Irrfan’s daughter but yes there is another amazing leading lady. Talks are on they will be shooting in Rajasthan till the end of the month after which they move to London because Irrfan’s daughter has aspirations of studying in the West," added Vijan.