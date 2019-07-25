Sanjivani Kashyap July 25 2019, 6.37 pm July 25 2019, 6.37 pm

The undisputed 'King Of Comedy' Kapil Sharma is back with a 'squeak'. The comedian turned actor will be making his debut as a voice-artist in the Hindi version of the upcoming animated movie, Angry Birds 2. He will be lending his voice to the character of 'Red' the protagonist of the movie who is a cynical turned brave bird, inhabitant of the Bird Island. Sony Pictures Entertainment India roped in Sharma for the project as his quirky comedic timings are a hit with the Indian audience with one of the most popular shows in the country, The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian took to Instagram to introduce us to his character in his own funny rendition.

Check out his post here:

Discussing his character, the Firangi actor in a statement said, “He (Red) is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you would agree I am Red." The comedian has ruffled some feathers in the history with his ongoing controversial tiffs with his comedic counterparts, Sunil Grover who was also a regular on his show.

He went on to point the major differences whilst performing a voice-over between English and Hindi-dubbed films. “In the West, artistes first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics. He added, "The producers expected me to scale up the humour and I have, but it's very situational. In fact, there are times when the character's anger will make people laugh. Although I'll be voicing the character, they won't see me in it."

The Angry Birds has catered to many Indian audiences with its first part being a hit at the Indian box office and with the Comedy King chiming in for the movie, this instalment is undoubtedly going to be a massive success.