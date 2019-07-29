Soheib Ahsan July 29 2019, 3.45 pm July 29 2019, 3.45 pm

Indian fans have been eagerly waiting for Angry Birds Movie 2 for quite a while now. Their anticipation grew when it was revealed that it would be none other than Kapil Sharma who would be voicing the protagonist Red in the Hindi version of the film. He is majorly known for his antics on The Kapil Sharma Show. It seems that similar antics will be seen on the big screen too as Kapil will be joined by his co-star Kiku Sharda in the film as well. After this, it seems difficult to not be excited to see the Hindi version of this film.

Check out the trailer of Angry Birds Movie 2 in Hindi:

The two and a half minute clip sees the pigs returning to Bird Island telling them about a third island and the threat it brings for both of them. It then shows Red and Leonard going around the island trying to reassemble Red's team while also meeting new players along the way. What makes the trailer even more exciting is the variety of gadgets designed by the pigs for the mission. This includes a permanent disability spray. The trailer ends with fans getting a glimpse of the birds and pigs working together to infiltrate the new island disguised as arctic birds.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will see a new antagonist whose goal is to turn the entire world into an arctic region using technology so as to not be isolated only to the polar areas. Red and his team will be hot on their tails to stop them but with a twist. The sequel will see Red team up with the pigs as they have a common enemy to face off against. The film promises to be a rollercoaster of fun often focusing on the bickering between the birds and the pigs as to who is more needed to stop their common foe. In the Hindi version of this film, Kiku Sharda will be voicing the pig ambassador who will be in constant direct communication with the birds. I guess we'll be hearing more of Kapil vs Kiku this time, but only without the visuals. Archana Puran Singh did not appear in the trailer but has been cast to voice the antagonist in Hindi.