Anil and Sonam Kapoors Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga goes on floors in Patiala

The prayers have been answered for the second time. After the pairing of off-screen father-son duo Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan for Abhinav Bindra biopic, Anil will be next seen with daughter Sonam Kapoor in a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production. Directed by Chopra’s sister Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, went on floors today, January 24, in Patiala.

The debutant director in an interview with The Statesman said, “Anil is like a kid, extremely excited about his role. His character sports a look that hasn’t been seen on him in a long time. We will be shooting at a family house in Patiala, which is perfect setting for the film. I am shooting entirely at real locations as I want the film to develop as organically as possible. We can’t wait to start rolling now. The father-son duo who will be sharing screen space for the first time is reportedly nervous. But Anil is also really looking forward to the outing. While I have all his costumes in place, he insisted on bringing his own stuff too.”

Producer Chopra will also be joining the sets soon about which Shelly said, “Vinod is busy with his next directorial at the moment but I talk to him all the time. He is on top of everything and knows what is happening here.”

The film will also feature TV actress Madhu Malti as Anil Kapoor’s mother and Rajkummar Rao as Sonam Kapoor’s love interest. However, Rao is currently shooting for his next film, a horror comedy opposite Shraddha Kapoor and hence will be joining the cast from January 29. Juhi Chawla will also make a comeback opposite Anil Kapoor and will start shooting in February.