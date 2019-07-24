Soheib Ahsan July 24 2019, 9.47 pm July 24 2019, 9.47 pm

Be it on or off-screen, the Kapoor family is one family that always gives fans a good laugh. Often their off-screen chatter and banter are funnier than their film characters. Arjun Kapoor, teasing his uncle Anil Kapoor on his latest Instagram post, is one such example. Anil Kapoor posted a few pictures of himself, stating in the caption that he could use a profound quote there but the pictures mattered more to him. It is a known fact that time has not affected Anil Kapoor the way it should and that his charming looks never fail him in front of a camera.

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor commented on the picture calling him handsome to which he 'shamelessly' agreed. There were other compliments as well, by Farhan Akhtar calling him the best and Karan Johar calling him a king. Farha Khan commented that she would always prefer the picture over the caption. Nevertheless, Arjun Kapoor could not resist being his teasing mischevious self and decided to give his uncle the tease that he was missing out on.

Anil Kapoor, despite the comment, stood his ground stating that he has no regrets. Teasing fellow celebrities on their social media posts is a hobby for Arjun Kapoor. He regularly teases his girlfriend Malaika Arora on her pictures, often stating that he being the person clicking the picture also deserves appreciation. On Katrina Kaif's birthday, he teased her on a number of pictures including one where she posed standing against a poster. In the comments, Arjun teased her saying the picture suggested that she had bumped into the pillar. Looks like the Kapoor lad isn't going to spare anyone!