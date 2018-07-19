home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Twitter conversation is all about the good, old days

First published: July 19, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Updated: July 19, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

What is Thursday without a throwback? Such is the influence of this one day of the week, that celebrities are always sharing some blast from the past! For example, we just came across this priceless photo of Anil Kapoor with toddlers Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor!

Isn't that such an adorable photo! Sonam was always a camera kid, we tell you. The daddy got sentimental upon seeing the old charm. "This was just the best shoot ever!," he wrote.

She clearly was in for some more fond memories. Check out this old photo of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla!

Juhi Chawla soon participated too!

We can't wait for the two superhit actors of '90s to reunite once more!

