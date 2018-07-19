Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Twitter conversation is all about the good, old days

What is Thursday without a throwback? Such is the influence of this one day of the week, that celebrities are always sharing some blast from the past! For example, we just came across this priceless photo of Anil Kapoor with toddlers Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor!

I still remember we were so excited to pose with Dad! Charlie’s Angels? Haha not really but kind of. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/qtkoVmxQnf — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 19, 2018

Isn't that such an adorable photo! Sonam was always a camera kid, we tell you. The daddy got sentimental upon seeing the old charm. "This was just the best shoot ever!," he wrote.

She clearly was in for some more fond memories. Check out this old photo of Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla!

Now that's what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy ☺ Can’t wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years ❤ @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi https://t.co/DnTtGR5YsK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 18, 2018

Hahahaha! As you can see, we took our photoshoots pretty seriously back then 😜 I'm so thrilled to be working with @iam_juhi in #ELKDTAL! Isn't she just the epitome of grace?! https://t.co/JnyWCdG2OY — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 19, 2018

Juhi Chawla soon participated too!

So happy and thrilled we re all working together Sonam ..!!! It's been wuunndeerffulll .!! Wish I would have clicked that lovely moment of you and @AnilKapoor together on the sets yesterday ..would've posted it here ..!!🤗... ufff .. missed it !!😝 https://t.co/HSywGAL7f0 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 19, 2018

We can't wait for the two superhit actors of '90s to reunite once more!