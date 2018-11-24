image
Saturday, November 24th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Anil Kapoor celebrates Dev Diwali in Varanasi and the visuals are stunning

Bollywood

Anil Kapoor celebrates Dev Diwali in Varanasi and the visuals are stunning

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 24 2018, 12.13 am
back
Anil KapoorBollywoodDev DiwaliEntertainmentGanga AartiGanga GhatTwitterVaranasi
nextKaran Johar and kids Yash and Roohi share another great video on Instagram
ALSO READ

Anil Kapoor gives it to trolls like a boss

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan roped in for the Hindi version

Dark (k)nights seem to pass as Christian Bale plans his visit to Mumbai!