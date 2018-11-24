Anil Kapoor celebrates Dev Diwali in Varanasi and the visuals are stunning

Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most handsome actors we have in the industry. He is 61, but with his energy and looks, he can give young actors a run for their money. The actor is currently in Varanasi and is celebrating Dev Diwali out there. He took to Twitter to share pictures and videos from the Ganga Ghat and believe us, the visuals are stunning.

Celebrating #DevDiwali in #Varanasi! The positive energy & vibes is exactly what I needed! So glad I could be here on this auspicious day! #feelinggrateful pic.twitter.com/kNoOeGVe02 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 23, 2018

Soaking in the peace & serenity! The Ganga Aarti has to be one of the special highlights of the year for me! Beautiful #Varanasi at its best! May we all have a great year ahead! #positivevibes #DevDiwali pic.twitter.com/dJ8GiagAxW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 23, 2018

The actor is sporting an off-white kurta with an embroided Nehru jacket, looking amazing as always. In the tweet, the actor has written that Varanasi is giving him positive energy and vibes that he needed. He has also called the Ganga Aarti one of the special highlights of the year for him. We are sure it would have been a great experience for Anil Kapoor to see the Ganga Aarti live.

Talking about his movies, Anil Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Fanney Khan which failed to make a mark at the box office. The actor has an interesting line up with films like Total Dhamaal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Takht. In Total Dhamaal, Anil teams up with Madhuri Dixit after more than 18 years, in ELKDTAL he will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor and in Takht he will be seen with niece Janhvi Kapoor.