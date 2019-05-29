Anil Kapoor dedicates 32 years of Mr India to the late Veeru Devgan

Divya Ramnani May 29 2019, 11.49 pm May 29 2019, 11.49 pm

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's Mr India is, to date, considered as one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. The film, on May 29, clocked in 32 years and, as filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said, like Anil Kapoor, Mr India, too, has refused to age. To mark the same, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor took to his social media and dedicated this special day to late Veeru Devgan, as he choreographed the action scenes in the film. He shared a collage of several moments from the film that also featured Sridevi.

Anil Kapoor, in his caption, wrote, “Mr India was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes and Veeru's Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. Veeru Devgan was an amazing man and I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed." In the film, while Veeru Devgan choreographed a lot of iconic fight scenes, the most memorable one was when Sridevi, in her Charlie Chaplin get-up, beats up goons without moving from her spot. However, it was actually Anil Kapoor as the invisible Mr India, who does the needful.

#MrIndia was made iconic by its children friendly action scenes & Veeru’s Midas touch. I want to dedicate its 32nd anniversary to the man who made these unforgettable moments possible. #VeeruDevgan was an amazing man & I'm lucky to have worked with him. He is sorely missed... pic.twitter.com/jdw1w6ULtI — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 29, 2019

Director of the film Shekhar Kapur, too, shared his two cents on Mr India’s 32nd anniversary.

What’s with this film !! It’s 32 years old today and refuses to age. #mrindia pic.twitter.com/TueEoDkfOw — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 29, 2019

Earlier this month, Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur gave fans a sneak peek into their meeting on Twitter. The filmmaker teased fans by hinting at the possibility of Mr India 2. He wrote, “Discussing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them Anil."

Discusssing the look for the next Mr India 2, or another movie together? You tell them @AnilKapoor ! pic.twitter.com/OXIFC2cgWj — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 17, 2019

Talking of Veeru Devgan, It was on May 27 that the veteran stunt and action director took his last breath. He was suffering from a prolonged disease.