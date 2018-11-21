Anil Kapoor gives it to trolls like a boss

While growing up the 90's kids had plenty of cartoon shows to be glued to while growing up, but the cartoon show which was widely popular was Mowgli. Be it a child, youngster or a senior citizen, everyone loved the cartoon show and have fond memories of the show. Once again we will see the cartoon show make a comeback with some Bollywood tadka to it and looks like Anil Kapoor who will be part of the show is just warming up for the occasion.

The actor himself took to Twitter to announce his association with Mowgli where he will be seen playing the character of Baloo.

Bringing the 'bear necessities' to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle as Baloo, the tenacious mentor. On @NetflixIndia, Dec 7 pic.twitter.com/730bpTTUkL — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

Little did Anil know that it people will troll him but the actor gave it back to the trolls like a boss and we are loving his reply.

That was my exact reaction! It’s like you were there! @Ali22jan https://t.co/p2ASjDbTfp — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

Living the bear life has paid off! @sourabh_kuki https://t.co/fV2RXadsTc — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 20, 2018

Whattt a playerrr Anil!

Apart from Anil Kapoor, other Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene too will be seen giving their voice to the Mowgli characters.

Well looking at Mr Kapoor's Jhakkas reply on Twitter, we are now excited to another level and waiting for the movie.