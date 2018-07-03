Anil Kapoor is a proud father as he boasts of Sonam Kapoor’s hits, but there’s a glitch

Sonam Kapoor is surely one of the most successful actresses of the generation. After starring in a strings of flops earlier in her Bollywood journey, Sonam’s career surely took a great turn with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa. She then went on to star in many hit films, and this has made papa Anil Kapoor proud. The actor is very happy with the choices his daughter has made. Anil took to social media to beam with pride and unveiled Sonam’s choices that brought her eight back-to-back hits.

The choices we make shape our lives. @sonamakapoor you have made some pretty damn good ones when it comes to scripts, directors & content...Your hard work, commitment & conviction has resulted in 8 hits in a row!

So happy & proud of you! pic.twitter.com/R4LuMIh7oM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 2, 2018

Well, Anil Kapoor may have posted the picture of Sonam’s eight hit movies, but there’s a glitch here. The actress didn’t have eight hits in a row. There were two releases in between after Raanjhanaa that didn’t do well at the box office. We are talking about 2014 release Bewakoofiyaan and 2015 release Dolly Ki Doli. It will be right to say that Sonam had five back-to-back hits in a row (Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, PadMan, Veere Di Wedding and Sanju).

The actress’ next release will be Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in which, for the first time ever, she has teamed up with her father Anil Kapoor. The teaser of the film has been released and has received a great response.