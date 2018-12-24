Anil Kapoor is likely to get more positive in the coming months, predicts Ganesha

Bollywood is believed to be the sure shot way to achieve glory, glamour, and glitter. Countless young men and women across India dream to find a place in the exciting and happening world of Bollywood. It is a dreamy world after all. For these newbies, the already established actors and actresses are a source of inspiration. You’ll find all kinds of actors here. There are the few that shine in a movie or two and then pouf! Then there are others that stay rocking for decades at a stretch. Anil Kapoor is one of those fab Bollywood stars who has never gotten a time-out. He’s had a pretty impressive rule in the industry and till date has his foot set there.

Anil Kapoor is an Indian actor and producer who has not only appeared in many Hindi films, but also in international films and television series. Now, that stuff is goals! His career is spread around a whopping 40 years as an actor, and as a producer since 2005. Some of the many awards to his credit include two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in varied acting categories (woah!). BTW, Anil Kapoor is the son of film producer Surinder Kapoor.

Want to know the future of Anil Kapoor’s life? Read on:

Astrological Observations:

Transiting Saturn is moving over the natal Sun and Mercury. Transiting Jupiter is passing from the natal Venus-Rahu and Saturn. The transiting Saturn and Ketu will be moving over the natal Sun and Mercury from the 7th of March 2019.

In simpler words, the upcoming year will see the social bug bite Anil Kapoor. He’s totally gonna enjoy life through creative activities and social involvement. Much of his brilliant zest will go into some of his cool hobbies. It is going to be a very satisfying phase for him (yay!).

He will for sure get new films and other assignments. The transit of Jupiter will make him more open to unique scripts or ideas. This is bound to expand his horizon. Don’t be surprised if you see him in the limelight this year, guys!

The transiting Saturn may slow down his life, and he may reflect on several important issues like his career, relationships and so on. He is likely to get more positive in the coming months. We all love a bit of positivity in our lives. And, for him, this positivity will somehow push others to recognise his awesome talents.

Saturn will propel him to get more realistic in the months to come. He will try to see things as they are and not through rose-coloured glasses. He’s gonna find the real purpose of his life and get a clear idea about his future plans.

And, because he will be all prepped, he will set his priorities straight. He’ll choose the works that are useful and ditch the others like a boss. He will work super duper hard. This is, obviously, going to yield success. He will have a reason to smile (aww!).

On the other hand, the Saturn–Ketu conjunction will cause hurdles and stress, more so in the phase between March 2019 and September 2019. He may face problems from his rivals. But don’t fret, he’ll overcome all the hurdles.

Although wait up, he will definitely have to take extra care of his health. Of course, he’ll be 62, duh! Only good health can make him sustain his energy and dynamism. Jupiter ‘s position will make him cross the hurdles and come out with more confidence and energy.