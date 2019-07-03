Antara Kashyap July 03 2019, 11.40 pm July 03 2019, 11.40 pm

Actor Anil Kapoor is all set to share screen space with his son Harshvardhan in the new Abhinav Bindra biopic. The film was announced in 2017 when Harshvardhan Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal that he will be playing the role of Abhinav Bindra. There was no news about the film for over two years. However, Anil Kapoor rubbished all the rumours of the film cancelling by posting a picture of himself with both the player and his father. The actor's company will also be producing the film.

The actor took to Twitter to announce that the film will be on screen soon. "Great stories take time to be told!" he captioned the post. The film was originally supposed to be produced by Vishal Bharadwaj but Anil Kapoor Films took over. Harshvardhan also opened up about the film recently in an earlier interview. When asked if the film was cancelled, he said, "We are currently rewriting the script. Good things always take time to brew. We are quite some time away from having a screenplay, which makes us unanimously feel that the film can now be made. His story is different from that of any other Indian athlete. He has grown up wealthy, his struggles are different. Plus, shooting is a psychological sport. So, one can't feel for Bindra the way they do for, say, the Phogat sisters because his struggles are internal. Kannan and Abhay are in the process of writing a story that is honest to Abhinav and his book. We can't put a timestamp on this film."

Check Anil Kapoor's tweets below:

Great stories take time to be told! The world will see the inspirational life story of @Abhinav_Bindra on the big screen soon! So incredibly excited for this! @apjitbindra @HarshKapoor_ pic.twitter.com/0OtUkq2LJ4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 3, 2019