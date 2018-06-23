home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Anil Kapoor on completing 35 years in the industry: Blessed to be living my dream

First published: June 23, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Updated: June 23, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Making a mark in Bollywood is not an easy task. There are many actors, who successful make their debut in Hindi film industry, but after starring in a few more films they disappear. However, there’s one actor whose talent and luck has done wonders for him, and he now completes 35 years in the industry. We are talking about Anil Kapoor.

The actor had made his Bollywood debut with the film Woh 7 Din which had released on June 23, 1983. It completes 35 years of its release and the actor on his Instagram posted a note to express his happiness and thank people who have been with him in his this journey.

On Twitter, the actor has posted a picture in which he has shown us his journey from Woh 7 Din to Race 3.

Well, Anil Kapoor is surely an actor class apart, to whom the young actors should look up to. The actor had his highs and lows in the industry, but he still sustained. As his tweet and Instagram says #35yearsandCounting, we are sure he will keep on entertaining us for many more years.

The actor, who was last seen in Race 3, will next be seen in Fanne Khan which is slated to release on August 3, 2018.

