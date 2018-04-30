Anil Kapoor promises to share details of Sonam’s wedding

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja has been hogging the headlines over the last few weeks and it’s not stopping anytime soon. Rumours of a May 8 wedding is picking up steam and buzz around a grand sangeet, mehendi and saath phera is only getting louder. While Sonam has been tight-lipped about it, her dad and actor Anil Kapoor attempts to calm nerves.

"Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house," Kapoor told the Times Of India.

Rumour mills, however, can’t be blamed for anticipating a big wedding. The movement around the Kapoor residence gives ample evidence of a celebration. Karan Johar, cousin Mohit Marwah, best friend Masaba and celebrity choreographer Farah Khan were spotted at Sonam’s residence over the weekend. Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor was spotted personally overseeing lighting decorations at the residence.

Even through this busy schedule, the filmy family is still busy with their movies. Sonam is currently promoting Veere Di wedding in which she will be seen alongside Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Anil Kapoor is currently working on his upcoming Race 3 in which he will be seen with lead actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.