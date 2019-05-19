Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor anniversary: Here’s how love blossomed between the evergreen couple

Divya Ramnani May 19 2019, 7.10 pm May 19 2019, 7.10 pm

"The best thing that ever happened to me is you... Our life together has been one big adventure and I wouldn't change a thing”... Well, thirty-five years down the line and they are still so mad-in-love! We are talking about Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, who celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 19. Before exchanging vows, the couple dated for more than a decade. However, things weren’t always as smooth as they appear to be now.

On this special occasion, we stumbled upon an old interview of the Nayak actor, where he spilt the beans on his adventurous love story with Sunita. It all started with a prank call where the actor fell in love with her voice. He said, “A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me – that’s when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her. A few weeks later, we met at a party and I was introduced to her…there was something about her that just attracted me.”

Have a look at Anil Kapoor's Instagram post here:

He added, “We started talking and became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked – you know if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart! Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along – we organically started dating. It’s not like in the films – I didn’t ask her to be my girlfriend…we both just knew. She didn’t care who I was or what my profession is…it never mattered.”

Anil further revealed how Sunita came from a liberal background and that he was keen on becoming something in his life before he proposes her. He said, “We dated for 10 years – we travelled and grew together. She was clear from the start that she won’t enter the kitchen and cook. If I said ‘cook’ I’d get a kick! So in my mind I knew, I needed to become something before asking her to marry me. I went through my share of struggles of not getting work…but there wasn’t any pressure from her side…the support was unconditional.”

But, how did he pop the question? Well, it was all very sudden! Anil Kapoor confessed, “So when I did get my first breakthrough, Meri Jung I thought now the house will come, the kitchen will come, help will come…I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married” WOW!

The two have been with each other for more than 40 years and are still head over heels for each other. Now, if these lovebirds aren’t a perfect example of one ideal couple then we don’t know who else is! On that note, Happy Anniversary to both of you, Anil and Sunita!