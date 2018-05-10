Anil Kapoor thanks media and Mumbai Police for support during Sonam Kapoor's wedding

The grand wedding and reception of Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and entrepreneur Anand Ahuja took place in Mumbai on May 8. The ceremonies, right from Mehendi and Sangeet were loaded with Bollywood stars decked up at their best. Inside videos of Shahrukh and Salman dancing together, with other actors performing on different Bollywood numbers highlighted the night. While all the events were wrapped up successfully, the bride’s father, Anil Kapoor took to social media to thank the Mumbai Police and media for their cooperation and support during all the celebrations.

The constant support of @MumbaiPolice was a major reason behind our family being able to celebrate this occasion to the fullest without worrying about the safety! Thank you for all your help!!! ❤️ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 9, 2018

A big thank you to all the media personnel, reporters, writers & photographers for being a part of our celebrations and making our guests feel even more welcome! Your co-operation & consideration means the world to us! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 9, 2018

Being the happiest for his eldest daughter tying the knot, Anil Kapoor danced the night away like no one’s watching. The groom Anand Ahuja also joined the madness by dancing to hit Bollywood tracks with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and father-in-law. Videos of Salman singing ‘Aaj Ki Party’ from Bajrangi Bhaijaan alongside Mika Singh and simultaneously dancing with Anil and Shah Rukh have widely spreaded over the internet. Post the party, SRK in a heart-melting tweet said that Anil's dance was for the love for his daughters.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married as per Sikh traditions and the reception was held later in the evening on May 8. Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rani Mukerji, Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, designer Masaba Gupta and stylist Pernia Qureshi were present at the wedding reception. Sonam looked like a million bucks in a dazzling gown by Anamika Khanna.